Previous
Photo 3163
we have weather
huge storms and minor flooding north of us, but lots of clouds and humidity piled on. summer.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
8
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5447
photos
249
followers
245
following
Shutterbug
ace
Is she on her own now or just further from mom? Sorry to hear about the flooding. Stay safe.
January 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet capture! Hold on and hunker down.
January 4th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@shutterbug49
yeah Hope has been on his own for more than a year now :)
January 4th, 2024
Michelle
Cute capture
January 4th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
At least he has those long dangerous looking claws to help him hang on. Weather seems to be wild everywhere lately ( except for here where it is mostly just grey and wet).
January 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cute capture .. in the throws of floods here in the UK too .
January 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet capture!
January 4th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Please hold on tight, Hope!
January 4th, 2024
