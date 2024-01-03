Previous
we have weather by koalagardens
Photo 3163

we have weather

huge storms and minor flooding north of us, but lots of clouds and humidity piled on. summer.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
866% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Is she on her own now or just further from mom? Sorry to hear about the flooding. Stay safe.
January 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet capture! Hold on and hunker down.
January 4th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@shutterbug49 yeah Hope has been on his own for more than a year now :)
January 4th, 2024  
Michelle
Cute capture
January 4th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
At least he has those long dangerous looking claws to help him hang on. Weather seems to be wild everywhere lately ( except for here where it is mostly just grey and wet).
January 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Cute capture .. in the throws of floods here in the UK too .
January 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Sweet capture!
January 4th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Please hold on tight, Hope!
January 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise