at the milk bar by koalagardens
Ellie's joey drinking milk the smartest way when you are so big and it's hot - minimal contact and clear access lol
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
