Photo 3180
at the milk bar
Ellie's joey drinking milk the smartest way when you are so big and it's hot - minimal contact and clear access lol
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th January 2024 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
