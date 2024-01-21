Sign up
Photo 3181
young Janis
Janis high up in a pink bloodwood tree
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
janis
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
LManning (Laura)
ace
She has her own spotlight! Beautiful capture.
January 22nd, 2024
