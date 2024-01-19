Previous
ain't she gorgeous by koalagardens
ain't she gorgeous

I had thought Onyx was a male, she is so big, but you can definitely see the vertical line that is her pouch opening even though her pouch is empty.
KoalaGardens🐨

Lisa Poland ace
She is gorgeous!
January 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Sweet capture!
January 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
She's so cute in this pose. Bit of a bad hair day though..
January 20th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
I love the wild fuzz around her ears...how adorable is that?!
January 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a cutie with those curly lock around her ears ! fav
January 20th, 2024  
