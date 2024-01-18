Previous
in all his glory by koalagardens
in all his glory

barely worth waking for the photo shoot he says
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
KV ace
Wow! Those claws.
January 19th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
You certainly wouldn’t miss his ‘glory’🤣 He looks suitably sleepy and in a comfy position
January 19th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great capture, and those claws look quite lethal. Fav 😊
January 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! What a pose!
January 19th, 2024  
