Photo 3178
in all his glory
barely worth waking for the photo shoot he says
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
KV
ace
Wow! Those claws.
January 19th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
You certainly wouldn’t miss his ‘glory’🤣 He looks suitably sleepy and in a comfy position
January 19th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great capture, and those claws look quite lethal. Fav 😊
January 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! What a pose!
January 19th, 2024
