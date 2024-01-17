Previous
wet wet wet by koalagardens
Photo 3177

wet wet wet

I love all the rain drops on and around Valentine in this capture
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
870% complete

Great capture of the rain and your Valentine.
January 19th, 2024  
Nice pic!
January 19th, 2024  
What a chunk!
January 19th, 2024  
Head down and let it roll off your back.
January 19th, 2024  
Wow, looks like she's soaked. Great shot.
January 19th, 2024  
