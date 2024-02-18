Sign up
Photo 3209
yep you are a delight!
Ellie's joey - we really need to name this one but we want to know the gender and I really thought I was going to find out this time ... but not yet ...
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Sand Lily
ace
Yes, Ellie's joey is a delight.
February 20th, 2024
KV
ace
So fuzzy and sweet. Fav
February 20th, 2024
Desi
What a great pose, and such a pretty joey
February 20th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Such a cutie!
February 20th, 2024
