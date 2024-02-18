Previous
yep you are a delight! by koalagardens
Photo 3209

yep you are a delight!

Ellie's joey - we really need to name this one but we want to know the gender and I really thought I was going to find out this time ... but not yet ...
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Yes, Ellie's joey is a delight.
February 20th, 2024  
So fuzzy and sweet. Fav
February 20th, 2024  
Desi
What a great pose, and such a pretty joey
February 20th, 2024  
Such a cutie!
February 20th, 2024  
