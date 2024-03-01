Sign up
Previous
Photo 3221
and Ellie makes three ...
... koalas in the same tree ... 👀
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
29th February 2024 9:23am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Sue Cooper
ace
Ellie looks very chilled.
March 2nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That pose! (If you could call it that...) Looks like the answer is "Thanks but no thanks!"
March 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw so free and easy !
March 2nd, 2024
