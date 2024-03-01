Previous
and Ellie makes three ... by koalagardens
and Ellie makes three ...

... koalas in the same tree ... 👀
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Sue Cooper ace
Ellie looks very chilled.
March 2nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That pose! (If you could call it that...) Looks like the answer is "Thanks but no thanks!"
March 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw so free and easy !
March 2nd, 2024  
