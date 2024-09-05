Sign up
Previous
Photo 3387
Beautiful water hole
Prague - this is actually one of the filming locations for Wheel of Time, which is the book series/TV adaptation I’m in Prague to nerd out about. A bunch of us just spent 2 days going around all the locations that are accessible.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th September 2024 11:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
prague
Karen
ace
Fantastic viewpoint! And a fabulous waterhole. Really lovely.
September 5th, 2024
