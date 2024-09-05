Previous
Beautiful water hole by koalagardens
Photo 3387

Beautiful water hole

Prague - this is actually one of the filming locations for Wheel of Time, which is the book series/TV adaptation I’m in Prague to nerd out about. A bunch of us just spent 2 days going around all the locations that are accessible.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Fantastic viewpoint! And a fabulous waterhole. Really lovely.
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise