eucalyptus flower bud
see the cap is just about to pop right off?
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Rainbow
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th March 2023 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Diana
ace
Such a great macro, it almost looks like a macaron ;-)
March 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool macro
March 13th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
You have the focus right but does the result look pleasing?
March 13th, 2023
