diagonally green by koalagardens
diagonally green

turmeric - good looker and so yum (I eat the leaves as well as the roots)
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Diana ace
This looks fabulous, I have never seen the plant, only the roots.
March 25th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I thought turmeric was yellow - maybe that's just the dried?
March 25th, 2023  
