alternate rainbow by koalagardens
48 / 365

alternate rainbow

second photo for my alternate rainbow I'm also doing weekly themes but using archive photos and just enjoying the editing techniques
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
13% complete

Rick ace
Great shot and edit.
March 3rd, 2024  
