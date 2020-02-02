Sign up
Photo 681
and what a seed pod
Forms of nature.
You may remember I posted a flower on my poinciana - first time flowering in 10 years. Well this seed pod (the only one that was set) is around 2 feet long and it's quite thick, yet it looks nearly transparent in each pod section.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2566
photos
225
followers
196
following
186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st February 2020 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Lena Nau
It makes a beautify abstract
February 3rd, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
I love how this has turned out in B&W. The dark pod against the light background is lovely.
February 3rd, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
nice capture, that's a huge pod. Mine flowered well this year also
February 3rd, 2020
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, love the details of the pod and wonderful bokeh!
February 3rd, 2020
