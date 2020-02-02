Previous
Next
and what a seed pod by koalagardens
Photo 681

and what a seed pod

Forms of nature.
You may remember I posted a flower on my poinciana - first time flowering in 10 years. Well this seed pod (the only one that was set) is around 2 feet long and it's quite thick, yet it looks nearly transparent in each pod section.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lena Nau
It makes a beautify abstract
February 3rd, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
I love how this has turned out in B&W. The dark pod against the light background is lovely.
February 3rd, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
nice capture, that's a huge pod. Mine flowered well this year also
February 3rd, 2020  
Diana ace
It looks amazing, love the details of the pod and wonderful bokeh!
February 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise