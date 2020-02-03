Sign up
Photo 682
34PoincianaFeb3
Forms of nature for FoR month.
Yesterday was the seed pod, today the leaf of the poinciana tree - I really liked the patterns created.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2568
photos
225
followers
196
following
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
poinciana
,
theme-blackwhite
,
wildandfree
,
for2020
