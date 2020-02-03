Previous
34PoincianaFeb3 by koalagardens
Photo 682

34PoincianaFeb3

Forms of nature for FoR month.
Yesterday was the seed pod, today the leaf of the poinciana tree - I really liked the patterns created.
3rd February 2020

KoalaGardens

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

