Photo 710
boldly red
An oil painting effect to spruce up my rainbow.
Jordan is receiving a blood transfusion, I will have more information in the morning. Thank you for the many messages of concern - every koala is so critical, especially now.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
4
0
KoalaGardens
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
11
4
xtra
E-M10MarkII
3rd March 2020 7:41am
Public
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
anthurium
,
rainbow2020
Sally Ings
ace
Beautiful flower and the oil paint effect works well. Keeping fingers crossed that the blood transfusion helps Jordan to recover.
March 3rd, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
beautiful edit. Thinking of Jordan.
March 3rd, 2020
Diana
ace
wonderful processing and gorgeous colour. my thoughts are with you and Jordan.
March 3rd, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
excellent processing, love the folds of the flower
March 3rd, 2020
