boldly red by koalagardens
Photo 710

boldly red

An oil painting effect to spruce up my rainbow.

Jordan is receiving a blood transfusion, I will have more information in the morning. Thank you for the many messages of concern - every koala is so critical, especially now.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful flower and the oil paint effect works well. Keeping fingers crossed that the blood transfusion helps Jordan to recover.
March 3rd, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
beautiful edit. Thinking of Jordan.
March 3rd, 2020  
Diana ace
wonderful processing and gorgeous colour. my thoughts are with you and Jordan.
March 3rd, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
excellent processing, love the folds of the flower
March 3rd, 2020  
