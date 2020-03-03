Previous
Orange Ixora by koalagardens
Orange Ixora

I was pleased that I managed to propagate some of my orange Ixora and now have a few of them in the back yard.
3rd March 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sharon Lee
Lovely Orange full frame. Mine are blooming now also.
March 4th, 2020  
