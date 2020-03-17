Previous
such a glad orange by koalagardens
Photo 725

such a glad orange

Once open my gladioli buds are more an apricot shade but quite bold at this stage.

Jordan remains stable but not seeming to move much in any direction just yet so it's a waiting game.

The koala I rescued last night, I've not had news of today - really hard when there is no response to messages. Makes me very grateful I'm able to call the hospital directly about Jordan!
17th March 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
beautiful shot, love the droplets. You must feel so good about what you do for the koalas, your hard work pays dividends and we appreciate what you do.
March 18th, 2020  
