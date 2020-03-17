Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 725
such a glad orange
Once open my gladioli buds are more an apricot shade but quite bold at this stage.
Jordan remains stable but not seeming to move much in any direction just yet so it's a waiting game.
The koala I rescued last night, I've not had news of today - really hard when there is no response to messages. Makes me very grateful I'm able to call the hospital directly about Jordan!
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2660
photos
228
followers
198
following
198% complete
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th March 2020 8:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
gladioli
,
rainbow2020
Sharon Lee
ace
beautiful shot, love the droplets. You must feel so good about what you do for the koalas, your hard work pays dividends and we appreciate what you do.
March 18th, 2020
