an unexpected tea party

Being Saturday, JordanT told me we should take a little time out and have a tea party on the front verandah. Just as I got him set up with his cup of eucalyptus tea, a gust of wind blew all the petals off the (now empty) old rose you can see in the top right, and created this amazing shower of colour and fragrance all over him. We laughed and he said it only made his tea sweet so he was happy as anything.