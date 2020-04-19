Previous
is this even legal? by koalagardens
Photo 758

is this even legal?

OK since they are all part of the same household I guess it is, but JordanT is feeling a little swamped. Why white koalas? Good question!

There are occasionally white koalas born, but as soft toys they are really popular. Well they were back in the days when you could hold market stalls... for now, it's sink or swim JordanT!
19th April 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
