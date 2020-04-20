Previous
Next
JordanT macro #1 by koalagardens
Photo 759

JordanT macro #1

This week for my one subject 30 photos I'm doing macro views of JordanT. Macro is also the subject in my AYWMC course, so it all kind of works together.
This of course is one of the fly chasers on his swaggy hat.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great macro, I was wondering what they were ;-)
April 21st, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Incredible detail on the individual fibres, superb.
April 21st, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nicely done. I was trying to work this one out!
April 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise