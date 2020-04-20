Sign up
Photo 759
JordanT macro #1
This week for my one subject 30 photos I'm doing macro views of JordanT. Macro is also the subject in my AYWMC course, so it all kind of works together.
This of course is one of the fly chasers on his swaggy hat.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
macro
australia
30-shots2020
jordant
Diana
ace
Great macro, I was wondering what they were ;-)
April 21st, 2020
Pat Thacker
Incredible detail on the individual fibres, superb.
April 21st, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nicely done. I was trying to work this one out!
April 21st, 2020
