Previous
Next
JordanT macro #2 by koalagardens
Photo 760

JordanT macro #2

Ahhh the nose of a koala is their most important possession - not much pattern on this fella though!
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's very abstract and ddo-toned too
April 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond hahaha it is isn't it - I'll tag it in :)
April 22nd, 2020  
Annie D ace
that is s cool - I love wombat noses too
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise