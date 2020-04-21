Sign up
JordanT macro #2
Ahhh the nose of a koala is their most important possession - not much pattern on this fella though!
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2737
photos
229
followers
199
following
208% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th April 2020 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
australia
,
30-shots2020
,
jordant
,
darkroom-duotone
JackieR
ace
That's very abstract and ddo-toned too
April 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
hahaha it is isn't it - I'll tag it in :)
April 22nd, 2020
Annie D
ace
that is s cool - I love wombat noses too
April 22nd, 2020
