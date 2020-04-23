Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 762
JordanT macro #4 + duotone
I thought I would combine my macro week with the duotone theme for the week being run by the project I'm in called TheDarkRoom
Read about it here and join in!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43451/do-duo-tone-with-thedarkroomers
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
0
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2740
photos
229
followers
199
following
208% complete
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Tags
macro
,
australia
,
30-shots2020
,
jordant
,
darkroom-duotone
