Previous
Next
JordanT macro #4 + duotone by koalagardens
Photo 762

JordanT macro #4 + duotone

I thought I would combine my macro week with the duotone theme for the week being run by the project I'm in called TheDarkRoom
Read about it here and join in!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43451/do-duo-tone-with-thedarkroomers
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise