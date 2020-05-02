Sign up
Photo 771
Sunrise
I deliberately created this effect by photographing the sunrise, through the trees, using my macro lens. It quite appealed to me.
It also allows me to double up for the macro morning challenge :)
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2762
photos
231
followers
200
following
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
1857
1858
769
1859
770
41
771
1860
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
25th April 2020 6:17am
Tags
australia
,
sunrise
,
wildandfree
,
macro-morning
,
theme-botanical
Diana
ace
It looks quite amazing that way!
May 3rd, 2020
Monique
ace
Like that ‘ring’ around the sun
May 3rd, 2020
