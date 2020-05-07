Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 776
a new life beginning
sooc One of the native grasses on my property, so important for the entire ecosystem here - Imperata cylindrica. I have found that the self sown trees reproduce really well in areas this grass dominates.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2774
photos
233
followers
200
following
212% complete
View this month »
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
Latest from all albums
1862
774
1863
775
1864
43
776
1865
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th May 2020 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
australia
,
theme-botanical
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof. Have you textured the background, it looks fabulous.
May 8th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
no texture, sooc for this one :)
May 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close