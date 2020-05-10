Sign up
Photo 778
budding life
I may have to resort to archives to get a rose bud every week as we head to the start of winter! But this one was taken just today.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2780
photos
234
followers
201
following
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
bud
,
rose
,
garden
,
theme-botanical
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and dof. Some of mine are giving a last try to bloom before winter, but they don't look so good.
May 11th, 2020
