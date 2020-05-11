Sign up
Photo 779
no shadows this time
This is the same vine as last week, just different light and now shadows playing on it. Also a little light rain happened this afternoon.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2782
photos
234
followers
201
following
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
776
777
1866
1867
1868
778
1869
779
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th May 2020 4:13pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
australia
,
garden
,
vine
,
theme-botanical
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty , bright and cheerful !
May 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower.
May 12th, 2020
