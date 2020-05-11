Previous
no shadows this time by koalagardens
no shadows this time

This is the same vine as last week, just different light and now shadows playing on it. Also a little light rain happened this afternoon.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty , bright and cheerful !
May 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower.
May 12th, 2020  
