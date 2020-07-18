Previous
colour pop in winter by koalagardens
Photo 848

colour pop in winter

My gerberas flower all year round, actually a lot of my plants do. Many of them flower more in spring and summer, but don't really quite stop at all.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Beautiful shot with those gorgeous droplets and amazing colour. You're lucky to have a variety of flowers all year round.
July 19th, 2020  
the water droplets and black background make it look so vivid and stunning!
July 19th, 2020  
