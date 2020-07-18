Sign up
Photo 848
colour pop in winter
My gerberas flower all year round, actually a lot of my plants do. Many of them flower more in spring and summer, but don't really quite stop at all.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2921
photos
247
followers
216
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th July 2020 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
gerbera
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot with those gorgeous droplets and amazing colour. You're lucky to have a variety of flowers all year round.
July 19th, 2020
Ulrika
ace
the water droplets and black background make it look so vivid and stunning!
July 19th, 2020
