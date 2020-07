Classic Hibiscus

I think this is the classic Hawaiian hibiscus. Rather special on black. I really should have some native Australian ones! This is right beside the big dinner plate one from yesterday. Interestingly I never prune that one, but this one grows insanely and every year I cut it back to about 1 metre tall, and off it goes again to 3 - 4 tall and long canes that weave through everything. So pretty tho!