never ending variations by koalagardens
Photo 860

never ending variations

hope you are not getting tired of grevilleas - another one quite different and such vibrant colours
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Wylie ace
love them so long as they don't touch me! lovely focus and bokeh.
July 31st, 2020  
