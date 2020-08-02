Previous
get me some hibiscus by koalagardens
Photo 863

get me some hibiscus

the bees have plenty to feast on even in winter here. this double hibiscus is rather lovely and a feast I'm guessing
2nd August 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
