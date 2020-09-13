Previous
another tree orchid by koalagardens
another tree orchid

This is about the same size and shape as the orchid I showed a couple of days ago, but such soft colours. They are both gorgeous and flower at the same time each year - early spring 😊
This is in a different tree of course.
KoalaGardens🐨

Issi Bannerman
Oh it's beautiful!
September 15th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn)
Soooo pretty!
September 15th, 2020  
Diana
They are so gorgeous, you really live in paradise.
September 15th, 2020  
