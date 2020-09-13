Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 905
another tree orchid
This is about the same size and shape as the orchid I showed a couple of days ago, but such soft colours. They are both gorgeous and flower at the same time each year - early spring 😊
This is in a different tree of course.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
3
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th September 2020 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
australia
,
garden
,
orchid
,
nf-sooc-2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh it's beautiful!
September 15th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Soooo pretty!
September 15th, 2020
Diana
ace
They are so gorgeous, you really live in paradise.
September 15th, 2020
