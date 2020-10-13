Sign up
Photo 935
Thornbill
Another little bird for my month. A tiny bird that can mimick the sounds of a hawk to scare predators off.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3100
photos
242
followers
220
following
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th October 2020 11:19am
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
thornbill
JackieR
ace
Have set up hides on your property to catch these glorious birds???
October 14th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, a clever wee soul! Nice capture.
October 14th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
How lovely & such a clever little bird too.
October 14th, 2020
