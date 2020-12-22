Previous
bleeding heart by koalagardens
Photo 1004

bleeding heart

such simple beauty
stay safe as we enter the festive days
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully captured , fav . Happy Christmas to you and yours . :)
December 24th, 2020  
