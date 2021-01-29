Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1042
it's all in the focus
macro of a golden penda with selective focus - I rather liked the effect
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
0
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3315
photos
255
followers
236
following
285% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
27th January 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
australia
,
garden
,
penda
