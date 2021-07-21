Sign up
Photo 1215
unfurled
following this bird of paradise flower opening and it has unfurled. they sit and sit, then suddenly overnight they are open
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th July 2021 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
