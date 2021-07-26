Sign up
Photo 1220
promises in winter
hopefully I will have another good blood plum crop come late spring, the flowers are a good promising sign
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3678
photos
265
followers
254
following
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th July 2021 8:37am
Tags
nature
,
fruit
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
plum
Brigette
ace
gorgeousness
July 27th, 2021
haskar
ace
Beautiful capture. Lovely colours and details.
July 27th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and a promise of fruitfulness in Spring
July 27th, 2021
