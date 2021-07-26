Previous
promises in winter by koalagardens
Photo 1220

promises in winter

hopefully I will have another good blood plum crop come late spring, the flowers are a good promising sign
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Brigette ace
gorgeousness
July 27th, 2021  
haskar ace
Beautiful capture. Lovely colours and details.
July 27th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and a promise of fruitfulness in Spring
July 27th, 2021  
