Photo 1233
odds
I'm working through a 30 day challenge with my sister and today is odd numbers. I actually took a lot of different photos and finally settled on this one
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th August 2021 1:41pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
Brigette
ace
i like the light and shadow
August 10th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Good choice. It’s lovely
August 10th, 2021
Margaret Pengelly
A nice choice. Especially love the wet petals.
August 10th, 2021
