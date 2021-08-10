Sign up
Photo 1234
balance
part of the 30 day challenge I'm doing with my sister - does this make a balanced image?
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3707
photos
262
followers
252
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th August 2021 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
australia
,
garden
,
wildandfree
Lisa Poland
ace
Nice. It might look a bit more balanced if you cropped the top down, then it would balance, left and right, and top to bottom.
August 10th, 2021
Bep
Very nice!
August 10th, 2021
