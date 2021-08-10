Previous
balance by koalagardens
balance

part of the 30 day challenge I'm doing with my sister - does this make a balanced image?
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lisa Poland ace
Nice. It might look a bit more balanced if you cropped the top down, then it would balance, left and right, and top to bottom.
August 10th, 2021  
Bep
Very nice!
August 10th, 2021  
