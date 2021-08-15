Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1239
Texture
Doing a 30 day challenge with my sister and for the texture I chose koala claw marks on a red gum. I've uploaded a non-koala texture I also did for today at
@thedarkroom
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3717
photos
263
followers
252
following
339% complete
View this month »
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Latest from all albums
1235
2326
1236
2327
1237
2328
1238
1239
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th August 2021 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bark
,
australia
,
texture
,
koala
,
wildandfree
Issi Bannerman
ace
Interesting to see the traces of koala on the bark of the tree.
August 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close