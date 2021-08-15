Previous
Texture by koalagardens
Photo 1239

Texture

Doing a 30 day challenge with my sister and for the texture I chose koala claw marks on a red gum. I've uploaded a non-koala texture I also did for today at @thedarkroom
15th August 2021

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...




Issi Bannerman ace
Interesting to see the traces of koala on the bark of the tree.
August 16th, 2021  
