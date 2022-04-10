Previous
balance is everything by koalagardens
Photo 1478

balance is everything

continuing my things that fly theme, another Lewins honeater at a favourite bush
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Hanging on on for dear life !!
April 12th, 2022  
Great shot! Love the theme.
April 12th, 2022  
Beautiful shot with the red and the bird. I didn’t realize you had a theme going. I will have to catch up and pay attention.
April 12th, 2022  
@shutterbug49 yeah it's my take on the 30 shots theme, instead of one 'thing' it's one type of thing - I was going to do birds, then that dragonfly came along and it became 'things that fly' 🤭
April 12th, 2022  
Very impressive! Lovely shot.
April 12th, 2022  
Well captured.
April 12th, 2022  
