Photo 1478
balance is everything
continuing my things that fly theme, another Lewins honeater at a favourite bush
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
bird
australia
conservation
30-shots2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Hanging on on for dear life !!
April 12th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great shot! Love the theme.
April 12th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot with the red and the bird. I didn’t realize you had a theme going. I will have to catch up and pay attention.
April 12th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@shutterbug49
yeah it's my take on the 30 shots theme, instead of one 'thing' it's one type of thing - I was going to do birds, then that dragonfly came along and it became 'things that fly' 🤭
April 12th, 2022
Lisa Savill
ace
Very impressive! Lovely shot.
April 12th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Well captured.
April 12th, 2022
