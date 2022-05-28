Sign up
Photo 1526
sunset splits all in half
so beautiful this morning, finally a clear morning!
28th May 2022
28th May 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th May 2022 5:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunrise
,
australi
,
mayhalf22
Issi Bannerman
ace
How pretty.
May 29th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Wonderful colour. Lovely mysterious atmosphere
May 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such an awesome half and half! I wonder why we never get this dark, deep red at sunset or sunrise.
May 29th, 2022
