Photo 1536
wash the balls, dry the balls, turn the balls over
He did not realise I was watching his toilette and that old rhyme we used to skip rope to popped into my head, but of course it was dishes
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th June 2022 3:55pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wallaby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
Mags
Ha ha! Too funny!
June 7th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
No privacy for this kiddo I guess LOL! Great shot
June 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
Self care is important! LOL.
June 7th, 2022
