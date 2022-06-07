Previous
wash the balls, dry the balls, turn the balls over by koalagardens
wash the balls, dry the balls, turn the balls over

He did not realise I was watching his toilette and that old rhyme we used to skip rope to popped into my head, but of course it was dishes
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
Ha ha! Too funny!
June 7th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
No privacy for this kiddo I guess LOL! Great shot
June 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Self care is important! LOL.
June 7th, 2022  
