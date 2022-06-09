Sign up
Photo 1538
a relaxing meal
I don't often see a wallaby lay down to eat but she was maybe getting too full?
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
wallaby
marsupial
wildandfree
30dayswild2022
Desi
What a great shot. Makes me start singing a song for the Rugby World Cup some years ago .... "Run Wallaby Run"
June 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a sweet face !
June 9th, 2022
