a relaxing meal by koalagardens
Photo 1538

a relaxing meal

I don't often see a wallaby lay down to eat but she was maybe getting too full?
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Desi
What a great shot. Makes me start singing a song for the Rugby World Cup some years ago .... "Run Wallaby Run"
June 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a sweet face !
June 9th, 2022  
