Photo 1561
droplets on grasses
I'm hoping to notice lots of things I pass by when koala spotting with the plants theme this month
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4362
photos
258
followers
251
following
427% complete
View this month »
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
Latest from all albums
1558
2636
1559
2637
72
1560
1561
2638
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd July 2022 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
conservation
,
theme-plants
Mags
ace
Like strung jewels. Just lovely.
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful delicate encrusted with jewels - fav
July 4th, 2022
