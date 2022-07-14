Sign up
Photo 1573
more winter colour
this camelia seems to enjoy flowering in winter, and is a welcome colour pop
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
KoalaGardens
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4387
photos
257
followers
249
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th July 2022 2:26pm
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
australia
,
garden
,
camelia
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous frilly one and great colour, lovely shot. Ours are not quite ready yet.
July 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such gorgeous flower with its frilly head and stunning pink ! Always good to have a pop of colour in the winter garden !
July 16th, 2022
