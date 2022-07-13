Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1572
new growth even in the winter
this new growth is sprouting out on a eucalypt that was heavily cut in the plantation we use to feed the koalas in hospital. gorgeous colour
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4385
photos
259
followers
250
following
430% complete
View this month »
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
Latest from all albums
2645
1569
2646
1570
2647
1571
2648
1572
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th July 2022 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely to see the new growth, which will keep the koalas healthy.
July 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
It is beautiful, lovely colour and dappled shadows.
July 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Good to see a bit of growth at this time of year!
July 15th, 2022
haskar
ace
Nice to see new one. Lovely sunny shot.
July 15th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous colour combination
July 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close