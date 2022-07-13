Previous
Next
new growth even in the winter by koalagardens
Photo 1572

new growth even in the winter

this new growth is sprouting out on a eucalypt that was heavily cut in the plantation we use to feed the koalas in hospital. gorgeous colour
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely to see the new growth, which will keep the koalas healthy.
July 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
It is beautiful, lovely colour and dappled shadows.
July 15th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Good to see a bit of growth at this time of year!
July 15th, 2022  
haskar ace
Nice to see new one. Lovely sunny shot.
July 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous colour combination
July 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise