Photo 1571
contrast high enough?
we are doing a high contrast BW theme with the darkroom this week. I decided to invert mine for an extra impact here. think it works?
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
darkroom-contrastbw
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, I do prefer the details in the black version though ;-)
July 14th, 2022
