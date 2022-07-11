Sign up
Photo 1570
a good laugh
good looking, and great fun, you can't help but laugh with em
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4381
photos
259
followers
250
following
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th July 2022 1:44pm
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
animal
australia
conservation
kookaburra
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Great shot of that funny face, it put a smile on mine :-)
July 13th, 2022
KazzaMazoo
Nicely captured. Kookaburras are such an awesome bird.
July 13th, 2022
Desi
Oh wow. Is that what a kookaburra looks like? Learn so much from friends around the world
July 13th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@seacreature
yes, a kookaburra. this is quite the expression too!
July 13th, 2022
