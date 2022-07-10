Sign up
Photo 1569
wallaby
these are not as large as kangaroos and to us here they look quite different, but city folk and tourists often mistake them for roos
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
wallaby
marsupial
macropod
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful light, they are so cute!
July 12th, 2022
