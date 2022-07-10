Previous
wallaby by koalagardens
wallaby

these are not as large as kangaroos and to us here they look quite different, but city folk and tourists often mistake them for roos
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful light, they are so cute!
July 12th, 2022  
