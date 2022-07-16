Sign up
Photo 1575
there are no real endings
in nature, all is a circle so endings are just beginnings of a different kind
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4390
photos
257
followers
249
following
Carole Sandford
ace
Very true! Nice textures!
July 17th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice close-up
July 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely!
July 17th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up !
July 17th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
True! And I like the dof on this one.
July 17th, 2022
